KeyCorp Weighs in on UDR, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for UDR in a report released on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get UDR alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

UDR opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.91, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $59.44.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in UDR by 66.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in UDR by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in UDR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.