Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Cut by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 47.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB opened at $136.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average of $133.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $143.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

