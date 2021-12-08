Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KGFHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec raised Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kingfisher stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. 110,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,037. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

