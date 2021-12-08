Kira Network (KEX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $503,891.00

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, Kira Network has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Kira Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kira Network has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $503,891.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.53 or 0.08651831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00062348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00080251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,154.75 or 1.00529172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Kira Network Coin Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

Kira Network Coin Trading

