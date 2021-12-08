Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $64.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation traded as high as $61.07 and last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 9592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

