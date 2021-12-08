Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $607.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report sales of $607.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $615.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $435.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

KFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,568,000 after buying an additional 46,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,501 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

