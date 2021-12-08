Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KRNT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.60.

KRNT stock opened at $162.13 on Monday. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $79.76 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,016,000 after buying an additional 995,964 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,608,000 after buying an additional 415,973 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,002,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Kornit Digital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,728,000 after buying an additional 165,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

