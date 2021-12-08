Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 670,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 565,677 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,828,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,886,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 119.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 497,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 270,248 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

GBDC opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.43%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

