L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after acquiring an additional 873,057 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,281 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,737,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,989 shares of company stock worth $43,261,747 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

LHX stock opened at $214.68 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

