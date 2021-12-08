La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Buys $16,100.34 in Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $16,100.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $113.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.26.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 225,983 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,077,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

