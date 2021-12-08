Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Lam Research worth $84,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 35.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 57,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,909,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in Lam Research by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 5,278.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,087,698 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $706.15 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $711.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $612.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

