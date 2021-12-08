Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Increased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1,148.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 102,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after buying an additional 37,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after buying an additional 1,478,475 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,928,000 after buying an additional 351,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,800,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of LW opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.