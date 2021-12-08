Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Lantheus worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Lantheus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lantheus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $54,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,683 shares of company stock valued at $626,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.