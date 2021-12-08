Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $69.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 4.17. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.