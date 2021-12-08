Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass Sells 1,912 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $147,950.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Saturday, December 4th, Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $315,785.25.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $85,035.60.

On Sunday, November 14th, Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.