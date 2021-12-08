Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass Sells 4,253 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $315,785.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Tuesday, December 7th, Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $147,950.56.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $85,035.60.

On Sunday, November 14th, Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38.

LSCC opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 136.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.