Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LGI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of LGI opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

