Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 1.5% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chubb by 34.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3,919.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 43,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 42,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CB traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.88. 7,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,957. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.19 and a 200-day moving average of $177.14. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

