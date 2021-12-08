Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $775,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period.

SCHG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.10. 610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,234. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

