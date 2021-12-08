Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 203,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,117. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

