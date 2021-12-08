Legacy Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores makes up 0.6% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $13.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.58 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.18.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

