Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 275 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,449,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,796 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the second quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 1,435,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 659,898 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,396,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,037,000 after buying an additional 280,645 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 849,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,748,000 after buying an additional 143,490 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.75. The company had a trading volume of 368,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,989,316. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.34. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

