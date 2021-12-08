LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) COO Richard Preece Sells 27,928 Shares

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) COO Richard Preece sold 27,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $500,749.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LZ opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $5,678,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $8,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $13,236,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $7,570,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $252,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

