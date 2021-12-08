Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $119.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lennar have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. Focus on the lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow will bolster the balance sheet and thereby drive returns. Gross margin was up 420 basis points (bps) in the last reported quarter, given effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. However, unprecedented supply chain challenges along with rising land and labor costs continue to impact Lennar’s performance.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.89.

LEN opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.41. Lennar has a 52-week low of $71.23 and a 52-week high of $115.88.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lennar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 105.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

