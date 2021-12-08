Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) Trading Down 0.1%

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.84. 102,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 47,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Levere in the second quarter worth $3,912,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Levere during the second quarter valued at about $3,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Levere during the second quarter valued at about $3,897,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Levere in the second quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Levere in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

