Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,253 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $82,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $54.91. 460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,127. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.