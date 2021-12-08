Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IMCB traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,816. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $73.03.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.