Liberty Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.56. 167,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,382. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.39. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.