Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Maximus by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,362. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MMS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $79.02. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,509. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.94 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.