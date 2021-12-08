Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 223,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,233,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,935. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.66 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

