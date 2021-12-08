Liberum Capital Increases LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target to GBX 283

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 283 ($3.75) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.98) to GBX 305 ($4.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 270 ($3.58) to GBX 280 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.78) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 272.57 ($3.61).

Shares of LON LMP opened at GBX 277.20 ($3.68) on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 280.80 ($3.72). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 259.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 413.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.94.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,437,475.14).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

