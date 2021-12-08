Liberum Capital Raises British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target to GBX 630

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 585 ($7.76) to GBX 630 ($8.35) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.63) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.20) to GBX 650 ($8.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.63) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.63) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 538.33 ($7.14).

BLND opened at GBX 527.80 ($7.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.62. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 424.42 ($5.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 551.20 ($7.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 506.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 511.80.

In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of £24,848.24 ($32,950.86). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.47), for a total value of £140,065.76 ($185,738.97).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

