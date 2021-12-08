Liberum Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($66.30) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 6,000 ($79.57) to GBX 4,950 ($65.64) in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($55.70) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($74.26) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($55.70) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,961.54 ($65.79).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,813 ($63.82) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £77.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($91.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,688.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,384.48.

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($63.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($25,322.50). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($67.03), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($335.17). Insiders sold a total of 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411 over the last 90 days.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

