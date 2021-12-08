Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.
Life Healthcare Group stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Life Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.
About Life Healthcare Group
