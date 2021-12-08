Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) announced a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Life Healthcare Group stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Life Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

