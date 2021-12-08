LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Bertrand Velge Purchases 25,000 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Bertrand Velge bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bertrand Velge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Bertrand Velge bought 110,000 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $430,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bertrand Velge acquired 96,923 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $62,999.95.

NASDAQ LFMD traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 10,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,790. The company has a market cap of $149.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.69. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFMD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

