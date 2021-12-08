Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Gap Up to $49.39

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.39, but opened at $51.82. Lightspeed POS shares last traded at $48.97, with a volume of 19,159 shares changing hands.

LSPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 4.27.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,067 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,972,000 after buying an additional 309,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after buying an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

