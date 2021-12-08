Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $32,839.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and $32,839.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,652.01 or 0.99541196 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 746,159,762 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

