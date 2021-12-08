Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYV. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $7,108,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 64,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 636,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,013,000 after purchasing an additional 71,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $2.66 on Friday, hitting $111.29. 99,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.59.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

