Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $253.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $266.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.63 and a 200-day moving average of $252.48.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

