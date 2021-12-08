Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 115 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 117.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $183.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.67 and its 200 day moving average is $144.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.