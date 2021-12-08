Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Grows Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $265.31 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.00 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total value of $511,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock worth $22,334,315 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

