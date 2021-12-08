Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 181,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,228,346 shares.The stock last traded at $2.47 and had previously closed at $2.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 140,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,411,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 57,803 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,643,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 279,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 111.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 275,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 144,856 shares during the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.