LunchMoney Achieves Market Cap of $433,986.53 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $433,986.53 and approximately $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LMY is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

