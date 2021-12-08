Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNEGY. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

