Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Macy's alerts:

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Macy’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,852 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 33.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 498,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 124,738 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.