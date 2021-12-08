Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 278.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGNI. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist reduced their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

NASDAQ:MGNI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. 30,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,699. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 912.96 and a beta of 2.25. Magnite has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,117,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,934 shares of company stock worth $2,482,487. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 20.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Magnite by 19.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 74,464 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Magnite by 105.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 255,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

