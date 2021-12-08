Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.79.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.49.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

