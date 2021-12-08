Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 3,769 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,769 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $205,146.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BATRA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. 106,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,385. The company has a market cap of $294.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 0.89. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BATRA. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 205.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.