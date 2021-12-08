Marotta Asset Management Has $384,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 38.8% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,974,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,173.80.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,523.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,425.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,422.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

