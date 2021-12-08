Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Ford Tamer Sells 152,022 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRVL opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of -172.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $92.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

